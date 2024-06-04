High Minimum Wage Will Lead To An Inflation That Will Doom Nigeria’s Economy – Reno Omokri

Ex-Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to say that NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his gang are supporters of Peter Obi. He recently revealed that the nationwide strike is NLC simply fighting a proxy war for Peter Obi, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, ₦494,000 is more than sixteen times the current minimum wage of ₦30,000, and if FG accepts that as the new minimum wage, Nigeria’s production capacity must also increase times sixteen.

He added that such decisions will only lead to the mother of all inflation that will destroy the Nigerian economy.

His words, “₦494,000 is more than sixteen times the current minimum wage of ₦30,000. If the Federal Government accepts that as the new minimum wage, and Nigeria’s production capacity does not also increase times sixteen, it will lead to the mother of all inflation that will destroy the Nigerian economy and turn us into Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

If producers of goods and services, like Dangote, Indomie, Nestle, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Glo, petrol stations, etc, have to pay their staff a minimum of ₦494,000, what do you think they will charge for their products? You, as a worker, will be jumping from frying pan to fire!

Joel Ajaero and his gang are not economists, and worse still, they are supporters of Peter Obi. They endorsed him during the election. They campaigned for him. They defended him. Please assume I am a liar and fact-check me. They are fighting a proxy war for Peter Obi. Obviously, the 2027 election is affecting their direction. They do not have an economic agenda. They have a political objective.

If the Federal Government should give in to their outrageous demands, it is you who will suffer. Ajaeeo is not poor. He has money. He travels abroad in style. He can relocate his family. It is you and your family that will bear the brunt of this politician in labour union clothes.”

WOW.