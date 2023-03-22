    Login
    House of Assembly candidate, Omoregie dumps Labour Party in Edo

    After an unsuccessful outing, the candidate of the Labour Party for Ovia North East Constituency, Victor Nosa Omoregie, in the just concluded State House of Assembly election, resigned his party membership.

    In a statement to journalists on Monday, Omoregie said his resignation was a result of him being perceived by Labour Party members as a mole for the Peoples Democratic Party.

    He said he felt aggrieved to leave LP because he was never accepted.

    According to him, LP officials thought he was not working in the interest of the party in the state.

    He explained that the leadership of LP did everything to demean him, including creating confusion over his candidature.

    He stressed that the party in Edo does not represent the will of the people.

    “I contested the election under the ticket of the Labour Party but was never genuinely accepted into the party as I was regarded as a mole and agent working for PDP,” he said.

