I Admire Aliko Dangote’s Steadfast Pursuit Of The Nigerian Dream – Daughter

Daughter of Aliko Dangote, Fatima Dangote has come out to say that Nigeria would be a better place if there were a few more men like her father. She recently had her say while speaking at a media session hosted at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she can only praise her father’s steadfast pursuit of the Nigerian dream, and she admires his resilience to see the country progress economically.

Fatima added that Nigeria needs more visionary leaders like him in the country who believe their collective efforts could significantly enhance the nation’s future.

Her words, “I have not seen anyone as hardworking as my father, sometimes I wonder how he never gives up.

I wish we have a few more men like my father in Nigeria, the country will be a better place.”

WOW.