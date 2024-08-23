I Am A New Creation Reborn In God’s Grace – DJ Cuppy

Popular disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has come out to say that dedicating her life to God is the best decision of her life. She recently had her say via her social media page, and her fans have been reacting.

According to her, baptism is not just a ceremony, it is a transformation, and she currently feels like God’s new creation who has been reborn in His grace.

DJ Cuppy added that at 31, she finally understands what it really means to live a purpose–driven life.

Her words, “This summer, I made THE best decision of my life— to fully dedicate my life to God. Baptism isn’t just a ceremony; it’s a transformation. I am a new creation, reborn in His grace.

The way to live is actually to die…Of course I am still DJ Cuppy, but now, every beat, every moment, has a deeper meaning. I see life in a new, brighter light.

At 31, I finally understand what it really means to live a purpose driven life. Each day, I’m learning to live with intention, guided by something bigger than myself. Thank You, Father, for Your Salvation.”

WOW.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (born 11 November 1992), professionally known as DJ Cuppy, or simply Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer. She is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola. She grew up in Lagos and moved to London at the age of 13.

Cuppy lived in Ilupeju for six years before moving to Ikeja where she attended Grange School, Ikeja. She then relocated to London for her GCSEs and A-Levels. She graduated from King’s College London in July 2014, with a degree in business and economics.

On 14 April 2020, DJ Cuppy revealed on Twitter that she was a vegan. Lately, Cuppy who during the COVID-19 period received a special gift of a Ferrari Portofino worth ₦80M from her father, also announced that she is now a house owner in the United Kingdom, London which she named PinkPentHouse.

She made it public on 8 April 2021. This received a lot of reactions on social media and was featured on MTV Cribs.