God Bless The Day I Met Simi – Adekunle Gold

Popular singer, Adekunle Gold has gifted his wife, Simi a customized diamond necklace on her 35th birthday today. He recently shared a clip of him helping her put on the necklace, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful to have met his woman at Bogobiri 10 years ago, and he is proud to have married the girl of his youth.

His words, “God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do. Been through it all with you so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest. Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin. Happy Birthday Girl of my youth.”

WOW.