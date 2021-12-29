I Can’t Blame Salah For Not Converting A Penalty Kick – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to absolve Mohamed Salah from blame after he missed a penalty in their 1-0 Premier League defeat against Leicester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can’t blame the Egyptian at all because he is well known for scoring spot kicks every now and then in the English Premier League.

Klopp added that Liverpool players must do better to get back to winning ways in the EPL.

His words, “There’s not a little bit of blame or whatever. He scores usually from these situations but tonight he didn’t.”

“It was a little bit like the whole game was. Salah is part of the team and usually, he is better in this situation like the team is usually better in a football game. Tonight [Tuesday] we weren’t and that’s why we lost.”

“We needed obviously some effort not to score tonight; we had quite a few chances and we were close. It would have made the game better actually, but if I would sit here – and I know it’s easy to say – and we had won it 2-1, which was obviously possible, I wouldn’t have liked the game anyway.”

“You can say these things like the dirty games are very important and that’s all true, but tonight I didn’t like a lot in our football game, to be honest.”

“That’s not cool, that’s not why we do it, so we have to do better and we have a few days to talk it through, think it through, improve and go again.”