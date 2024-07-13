I Can’t Have A Better Assistant Than Steve Holland – Gareth Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to pay an emotional tribute to his long-time assistant, Steve Holland. This is coming on the eve of the Euro 2024 final against Spain, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Holland is certainly a fantastic balance he cannot do without as a coach, and he is the reason England are always meticulous with preparations ahead of tournaments.

Southgate added that the trust between them is immense and he can not have anybody better alongside him.

His words, “Firstly, I could not do it without him. He is a fantastic balance for me. His strengths eat up my weaknesses. He is so meticulous in his preparation.

We have grown so close. The trust between us is immense and I could not have anybody better alongside me. He has won the Champions League, he has won the Premier League, everything. He is a proud Englishman like me and there is one medal missing. We have brilliant staff right across the board but clearly, our relationship is really, really strong.”

