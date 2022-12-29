I Consider Myself Fortunate To Have Played With Ronaldo – Eriksen

Manchester United midfielder, Christian Eriksen has come out to admit that he is sad Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer part of the squad at Old Trafford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very sad that Ronaldo is no longer part of the group because his legacy and name at any club will always be special.

Eriksen added that it was extremely fortunate for him to have the opportunity to play with Ronaldo in his career.

His words, “We are sad that Ronaldo is not part of it,”

“His legacy and his name at any club is special, for me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice. The football goes on.”

“You feel that the next game after, people will forget what it was like before and now our focus is really like he is not here.”

On the team, “We are in a good place,”

“The start of the season is very different compared to now, the football is different now to the beginning, it was a bit hit-and-miss in some games but I think after that we picked up, we have been building since.

“You feel that in the group, you feel that the system is working which is something you have to believe in and I think we are doing that.”

“The atmosphere is good,”

“We have a lot of people coming back from the World Cup, the last guys are coming back and everyone is coming together. The atmosphere is good.”

“It helps winning games and also before we went away for the World Cup, we had a few good games and good wins, and it makes it easier to come back and start like this.”