I Could’ve Contributed A Lot To The England Team At Euros 2024 – Maddison

Tottenham midfielder, James Maddison has come out to admit that he didn’t agree with Gareth Southgate after he was snubbed from the England squad for Euro 2024. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was very disappointed when he found out he was not called up to the England Euros squad, and he definitely felt he could’ve contributed to the team at the tournament.

Maddison, however, added that he still has a good relationship with Southgate and he respected his decision.

His words, “Well, you have no choice. You can’t change it once it’s happened. I was disappointed. I didn’t agree with Gareth’s decision. It was disappointing because I felt I could have contributed to the team but like I said, that’s all in the past now and my focus is to just have a good season.

Gareth’s a great man, and he explained his reasons. He’s a good person. It was never personal, we have a great relationship actually. I messaged him not long ago to congratulate him on his England managerial career and wished him well. There’s no hatred towards that. I knew it was a business decision, which he thought was best for the team, no doubt about that.”

