I’ll Change Everyone Else At Liverpool Before Touching Klopp – Carragher

Jamie Carragher has come out to say that he wants four or five summer signings at Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the problems are clearly bigger than a deal for Jude Bellingham, so buying just the BvB midfielder will not solve anything.

Carragher added that he would change everyone else at Liverpool before touching Jurgen Klopp.

His words, “I would change everyone else at that football club before I change Jurgen Klopp. When he first came in, Liverpool were sixth or seventh in the league and to get where Liverpool have been the last few years, he’s proved he can do that. I’d like to see him do that again, I’m sure he will. If you’re talking about a change of manager, any manager coming into Liverpool would need to rebuild.”

“I don’t think it’s a case of just buying one player. People keep talking about bringing Jude Bellingham in. The longer it goes, it feels like it’s bigger than one or two players, it might need to be four or five that need to come in.”