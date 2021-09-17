I Dedicate My First UCL Goal To My Late Dad – Ake

Manchester City defender, Nathan Ake has come out to say that his dad died moments after he scored his first UCL goal on Wednesday. He recently revealed that he is delighted to know that his dad witnessed his milestone moment at Etihad Stadium before his death.

According to Ake, he is certain that his dad will remain with him in his heart and he has since dedicated the goal to him.

He added that the past few weeks have been the toughest of his life because his late father was very ill.

His words, “I know you’re always with me, you will always be in my heart and this one was for you, dad,”

“The past few weeks have been the toughest of my life, my dad has been very ill and there was no more treatment possible. I was lucky to have a lot of support from my fiancé, family and friends.”

“Yesterday after a difficult time I scored my first Champions League goal, and only a few minutes after he passed away peacefully with my mum and brother by his side.”

“Maybe it was meant to be, watching me play always made him proud and happy.”