I Did Not Knowingly Retain Any Classified Document – Trump

Ex US President, Donald Trump has come out to defend his retention of classified materials after leaving the White House. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he did not have time to go through the boxes filled with the documents when he left the White House, so he did not plan any retention.

Trump added that before he eventually sent the materials over, he had to set aside all of his personal belongings in the box.

His words, “Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to [the National Archives] yet. And I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen.”

“Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out.”

“These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things, golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes, there were many things.”