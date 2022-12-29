I Didn’t Need Van Dijk To Convince Gakpo To Join Liverpool – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that Cody Gakpo did not need convincing to join the club. He recently revealed this despite Virgil van Dijk talking to the forward before his move from PSV Eindhoven, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there was simply no reason for anyone to convince the forward about joining Liverpool because the club’s reputation has done all the convincing.

Klopp added that he didn’t even need to urge Van Dijk to put in a word for the club before his international teammate signed.

His words, “Before he technically signed, yes, but Virg was involved from a specific moment on. But we didn’t tell him ‘Talk to him’ because there was no reason for it. When I was allowed to speak to him, I spoke to him.”

“There are some of these nice moments when you are manager of Liverpool FC and you realise you think you have to convince somebody and then you realise during your talk, ‘Oh, the door is wide open, it’s more or less a home run.’ And it was cool.”

“So we didn’t need Virgil to convince him. But after that, obviously Virgil likes to be involved in these kind of things and from a specific moment on he had his say as well. But all good.”