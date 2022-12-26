I Don’t Have Nigeria Mentality – Sandra Iheuwa

Popular businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has come out to slam social media advisers who constantly criticize her dress sense and advise her to dress modestly. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, it is clear that majority of those who drag her online can never call out foreign celebrities like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian when they pose half-naked.

Sandra added that nobody has a right to come on her page to tell her what to post and what not to share.

Her words, “Let me make it clear in as much I love sharing business tips on here and help some of y’all nobody has the right I mean NO ONE has the right to come on my page and tell me what and what not to post…..if you don’t like what you see unfollow and or block me.”

“I have been through a lot in the last couple of months to not do what makes me happy. Take what you can learn from me business wise and leave the rest for me. Some of you haven’t finished advising your village people and family members but quick to want to advice someone you don’t know in real life.”