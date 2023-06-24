I Don’t Know If Marta Will Start Immediately For Brazil At The World Cup – Coach

Brazil striker, Marta could start the Women’s World Cup on the bench while she continues to recover from a left knee injury, coach Pia Sundhage has said. She recently had her say via an interview with The Associated Press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she does not know if Marta will be in the starting lineup from the get go, but she can definitely impact games from the bench during the forthcoming tournament.

Pia added that she has a couple more days to put the team together, so it is not all about Marta.

Her words, “I don’t know whether she will be in the starting lineup. She could come off the bench as well. I am sure she will give everything,”

“We have a couple more days to put this team together. It is not only about Marta.”

“Let’s say she was the best player in the world. You are still a team and you have to build that team. Some of the players just get connected,”

“Depending on what is happening out there we have some options. One of the best things of this team is that we are flexible and can still keep our confidence.”