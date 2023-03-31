I Don’t Like Fury, But We Can Co-exist – Wilder

Ex-heavyweight boxing champion, Deontay Wilder has come out to say that he still can’t stand Tyson Fury despite their seemingly friendly encounter in Saudi Arabia last month. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he does not like Fury at all, he believes they can still co-exist with each other when they meet at gatherings.

Wilder added that Fury even got nervous when they met recently, but he came in peace.

His words, “There’s a place and a time for all things.”

“I can’t stand that motherf***er. They know what’s up, he’s a cheater… but [Saudi Arabia] is a peaceful ground.”

“I don’t like you, but I can come and let you know that I see you. I know where you are and you know where I am, we can co-exist with each other, you stay over there and I stay over here…”

“If I saw him out or something like that, I’m going to go off how my energy feels and that can be very unpredictable, because I’m a very unpredictable person.”

“Fury didn’t know what I was gonna do, I could him feel him being nervous, I could feel it, I’m an empath, but I came in peace.”

“Time and a place for everything.”