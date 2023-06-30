I Don’t Mind Playing Alongside Pogba At Juventus – Nicolo Zaniolo

Ex Roma star, Nicolo Zaniolo has come out to say that he would be happy to join Juventus from Galatasaray. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he is also open to staying at his current club this summer, he would not mind playing for Juventus next season despite their lack of UCL football.

Zaniolo added that playing alongside his idol, Paul Pogba would be an amazing feeling for him.

His words, “I’m open to everything. Starting from the possibility of not moving and staying at Galatasaray, where I am great. Yes, Juve is Juve, even without the Champions League or international cups. As a kid I always supported the Bianconeri, my idol was Pogba. I’d like to play for Juve. We’re talking about a great club. I repeat: if there’s an opportunity that makes all three of us happy – Galatasaray, me and Juve – well done. Otherwise I’m fine in Turkey. I don’t create expectations, however it goes, it will be fine.”