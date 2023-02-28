    Login
    I Don’t Need Any Social Media Validation That Comes With Talking Politics – Burna Boy

    Popular singer, Burna Boy has come out to say that Nigerians criticizing him for not being involved in the current electoral process should get lost. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he has never benefited from the government and all the good he does for the country is from his heart, pocket, time and emotion, so he will not waste time craving for any social media validations.

