I Don’t Regret My Time At Liverpool – Taiwo Awoniyi

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has come out to say that his time at Liverpool was great. He recently revealed that he still has fond memories despite not making a competitive appearance for the club.

According to him, Liverpool is one of the best things that happened to him as a footballer because they gave him the platform to achieve his dream.

Awoniyi added that he has no regrets whatsoever about his time with the Reds and he still believes starting for the first team in future isn’t impossible.

His words, “I have always said that Liverpool is one of the best things that happened to me as a footballer because they gave me the platform to achieve my dream and with them I have no regret at all.”

“I do not see not being able to play a game in the Premier League as a regret because in life, with time, everything is still possible. So I can count my time as a Liverpool player as something great for my career.”

“Salah, Mane and Firmino are very terrific players. Those guys are just too great personalities and if there’s anything I admire very well, it is their humility. And with football, you learn in every football session, be it training or match situations.”

“Life is a journey. Everyone has different steps to take and routes to follow. Our destinies are different.”

“I signed for Liverpool at a period in my young career as a footballer; when I did not understand how it works with work permit issues, but at the end, we are still here talking about it.”

“It shows that I did not make a bad decision to sign for Liverpool. With other players, they can have the work permit immediately.”

“I will simply tell any young Nigerian player to just pray and let God lead him throughout his journey irrespective of the choice or the decision he will eventually make.”

“Trusting God to help you is the only way out.”