I Don’t Want To Play Matches Only To Score Goals, I Also Want To Win Titles – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to say that he dreams of playing in the Champions League and also winning the Serie A title for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, winning the Scudetto would be something incredibly great for him and his career because he doesn’t just want to play football to score goals.

Osimhen added that Spalletti has been fundamental to his further growth since he arrived, and he is very grateful to him.

His words, “How much desire do I have to play in the Champions League and win the Scudetto? Playing in the Champions League is a huge thing.”

“Doing it with Napoli would be even better. We know that there is still work to be done to earn the qualifying ticket for next year’s Champions League.”

“I think the atmosphere at Maradona will be great but Koulibaly has already told me something about it. I can’t wait to experience that atmosphere.”

“Winning the Scudetto would be something incredibly great for me and for my career because I don’t want to only score many career goals but also win many trophies with this team.”

“Above all, I think the fans deserve to achieve this goal and celebrate it with us. I can only imagine what it would be like to win the Scudetto here, in this city and for these people.”

“Spalletti has been fundamental for my further growth since he arrived.”

“I can only say a big thank you to him but not only me. I also speak on behalf of my teammates.”

“He is always good at encouraging us regardless of the results and from the difficulties linked above all to injuries.”

“He has enriched every player in the squad including me of course. I feel privileged to walk this path alongside him and I know that he will still be able to teach me so much.”