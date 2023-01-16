I Expect Direct One Vs Ones From Mudryk – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to explain what new signing, Mykhailo Mudryk will bring to his team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the youngster from Ukraine is a young player with a big future, and he loves how good he is with direct one vs one against defenders.

Potter added that he expects Mudryk to go in wide areas often while affecting the goal as well.

His words, “Today we are happy for the three points. Overall we played quite well, they had their moments as well but today was about getting the victory – park it as three valuable points against a team that was pushing as well,”

“We try to play well and I thought at times we did, you have to understand the context of the situation we are in so it isn’t going to be sensational football all the time. [Havertz] worked the line really well. He has pushed and pushed, I am pleased for him to get the winning goal.”

“He’s a young player with a big future, exciting. One vs one, direct, attacks the backline. He can go in wide areas but also affects the goal. Really exciting player, I think our supporters will like him. I’m just looking forward to working with him. If I’m here for the remainder of his contract, we’ll all be happy!”