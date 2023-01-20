I Expect Liverpool To Improve Eventually – Salah

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has come out to admit that his club are in a tough situation this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, even if the current times are trying at Anfield, he expects himself and his teammates to get through it and be better.

Salah added that experienced players always try to stay calm and improve even when things are going south.

His words, “As I said before, we have a really good group. I’ve been in three or four teams – I know what’s different between here and the other teams. We have an unbelievable group. We always try to help the young players, and the experienced ones always try to stay calm in the situation and just advise the young [players] to stay calm. It’s hard, it’s a tough situation, but I think we’re going to go through that and make it better.”