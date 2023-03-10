I Expect Pep Guardiola To Be Manchester City Manager For Another Decade – Kompany

Burnley manager, Vincent Kompany has come out to say that he is not the right man to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager. He recently revealed that he is focused on his current job, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes City should always have the best manager in the world at all times, and he knows he clearly does not have that tag just yet.

Kompany added that Pep Guardiola is currently the best in the world, and he expects him to stay at MCFC for another decade.

His words, “I think City should always have the best manager in the world nobody else and that is not me,”

“So focus is just Burnley getting better and we will see. They have the best manager in the world today and I hope he stays for another 10 years and if not they should have the best manager in the World after Pep. From my side I am way down the ranking.”