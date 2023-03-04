I Feel Sorry For JJC Skillz’s New Wife – Son

Son of Nigerian rapper, JJC Skillz, Benito has come out to react to an alleged report of his father’s remarriage. This is coming after reports said he recently tied the knot in a lowkey ceremony with an Ebira woman from Kogi state whose name was given as Falilat Raji.

Reacting to the news, Benito, JJC Skillz’s son with his first wife Mella, mocked his father’s decision to marry another wife, saying that he feels sorry for the woman.

He, however, did not reveal why he feels pity for JJC’s new bride.

WOW.