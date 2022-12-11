I Find It Hard To Sleep At Night Since My Son Died Of Brain Tumor – Nick Cannon

Popular Hollywood actor, Nick Cannon is remembering his son Zen Cannon, who died in December 2021. He recently shared photos of Zen, who died of a brain tumour and expressed his heartbreak at the loss.

According to him, he is broken physically and spiritually after the sad loss, and he keeps tossing and turning all night long when he sleeps.

Nick added that he still can’t believe it has been one year since the toughest day of his life occurred.

His words, “Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken.”

“Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary.”

“Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily.”

“I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.”

WOW.