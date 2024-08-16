I Had To Quit Eating Bread And Meat To Shrink My Fibroids – Ini Dima-Okojie

Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie has come out to say that she has given up bread, meat and other foods. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she gave up on all those foods in a bid to shrink her fibroids which recently returned, and she intends to go on a special fibroid diet henceforth.

Ini Dima added that she will be taking in a lot of cheese, milk, refined sugar and processed food from now on.

Her words, “So I’m on a holistic journey to shrink my fibroids, which means I have to go on a special fibroid diet and these are some of the things I had to give up. Red meat, means lamb, cow, ram, goat and all that goat meat, sausages, processed meat and any form of red meat. White carbs so white pasta noodles, rice, how I love rice and bread.

Dairy, so cheese, milk, refined sugar like cookies, cakes, condiments and processed food in general. Also, carbonated drinks and caffeine. Honorary mention, sodium and anything high in salt. So I am avoiding these things because they are high in estrogen and these things can make the fibroids grow.”

WOW.

