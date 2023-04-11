I Have Never Visited AY’s House Or Invited Him Over To Mine – Basketmouth

Popular comedian, Basketmouth has come out to say that AY Makun is not his friend and has never been. He recently has his say during a recent interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, neither AY nor his wife were invited to his wedding because he does not consider his colleague one of the people who had to be present on his special day.

Basket added that he has never visited AY’s house and he also hasn’t personally invited him to his own house.

His words, “Just to set the record straight, number one, AY is not my friend. We have never been friends. I’ve never visited his house. I’ve never personally invited him to my house. I never ever call him one day say, ‘O boy where you dey make we hang out.’”