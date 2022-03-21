I Hope The International Break Will Help PSG Heal From UCL Elimination – Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino has come out to say that Sunday’s defeat to Monaco is unacceptable. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was a disastrous display by his boys, and it is clear that his side are still reeling from crashing out of the Champions League.

Poch added that he hopes the international break will allow his players to change their mentality and improve.

His words, “I’m disappointed with how we started the game. This is unacceptable,”

“At this level of competition, you can’t start a match like we did. We can be happy to be 1-0 at half-time, because there could have been 2 or 3-0 already.”

“In the second half, it was better, we created chances there, but our first half penalised us. I think it’s really not acceptable to start a game the way we did.”

“It is clear that what happened in the Champions League did a lot of harm. The team clearly needs to break free from this. This prevents us from expressing our best performance.”

“This international break should allow us to change the mentality and put us back in place. We have to come back to the game with this responsibility that exists when wearing this shirt.”