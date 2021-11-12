I Hoped Oprah Winfrey Would Adopt Me – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has launched her own talk show ”Talk with Toke Makinwa”. She recently shared the good news on her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she always admired Oprah Winfrey as a little girl and even wrote to her a couple of times with hopes that the US talk show host will adopt her.

Toke added she is happy that 12 years down the line, her dream of being a talk show host like Oprah has become a reality.

Her words, “Dear @oprah I know the chances of you reading this is second to none but I just wanted to share this pivotal moment with you. I wrote so many letters to you as a child, hoping you’ll adopt me and I’ll one day be a talk show host just like you. You see, this was my dream as a little girl, to have a voice that unites people like me, to tell stories and change the world through television.”

“I never got a response from you but I watched you more and I knew that one day, if I stayed true to my path, if I worked hard the universe will reward me. This year has been my year of manifestation, God’s goodness is running after me.”

“After 12 years of dreaming and working hard, guys say hello to the host of the biggest talk show in Africa. Yes guys, the biggest global talk show is coming to @honeyafricatv it’s called Talk with Toke Makinwa and I get to chat the biggest stars around the globe. Africa, this one is for you. Catch it on the 19th of November on Honey channel 173 on DSTV.

Dreams come true.”

WOW.

Toke Makinwa (born 3 November 1984) is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author. She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.

Toke Makinwa was born on 3 November 1984, in Lagos state. She attended the Federal Government Girls’ College in Oyo State. Makinwa later attended the University of Lagos, where she earned a BA degree in English and literature.

In 2010, Makinwa made her major media debut on Rhythm 93.7 FM’s The Morning Drive show as a co-host. In 2012, she made a television appearance as host of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) beauty pageant, which was broadcast live across Nigeria. She co-hosted Flytime TV’s 3 Live Chicks, along with Tosyn Bucknor and Oreka Godis. The show debuted as a web series before expanding to terrestrial television in late 2012. Makinwa did not renew her contract with Flytime TV for the show’s second season and was subsequently replaced by her radio colleague Omalicha. In 2012, Makinwa launched her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments.

On 15 January 2014, Makinwa married Maje Ayida, whom she had been involved with for eight years. In 2015, she separated from Ayida after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend. On 5 October 2017, Makinwa’s marriage to Ayida was dissolved by a Lagos High Court on the grounds that Ayida committed adultery.