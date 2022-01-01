I Hurt So Much In 2021 – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has come out to say that 2021 was a year of love and betrayal for her. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she hurt so much last year but she is very grateful for the lessons she learnt from the harsh experiences.

Tonto added that 2021 was a great roller coaster and a beautiful ride at the same time.

Her words, “2021 was a Great roller coaster and a beautiful ride.

2021 has been a flight and a fight!!

2021 though has been a happy year(quite conflicting but accurate)!!

2021 was financially a great year but felt like an unproductive year!!

2021 I learnt to lose myself and find myself all in one!!

2021 was a year of Love, betrayal, Great friendship, Good business , broke my own rules, Hurts and so much lessons in between…

2021 was bravery in a soul for me..

#KINGTONTO

BUT 2022 shall be even greater and better; WE KEEP WINNING.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.