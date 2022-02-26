I Joined Barcelona With A Grateful Heart To Liverpool – Coutinho

Aston Villa midfielder, Philippe Coutinho has come out to say that he does not regret his decision to leave Liverpool to join Barcelona. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, at certain times in a footballer’s career, decisions must be made, and one of his biggest dreams was to play for Barcelona.

Coutinho added that he decided to move to Spain with great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool.

His words, “No. At certain times we have to make decisions, and one of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona.”

“At that moment I decided to make that decision, but always with great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool and for the friendships over the years I’ve been in the club.”

“At that moment I had a decision to make and I don’t regret it.”