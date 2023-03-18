I Kept My Son’s Birth Private Because My Life Has Always Been Public – Paris Hilton

Popular celebrity, Paris Hilton has come out to reveal that she kept her child’s birth a secret from her immediate family until he was born. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she had to gift her mother a blue Chanel purse while announcing the arrival of her newborn son, Phoenix Barron, just to calm her down before breaking the news.

Paris added that her entire life has been so public, so she decided with her husband to keep her child’s birth private.

Her words, “I was like, if I give her Chanel first, maybe she won’t be so upset that I didn’t tell her about this.”

“I was holding the baby on my shoulder with a blanket over him, and then I just sat down.”

“My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”

On her son, “I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before.”