I Kept Working After My Ex-Husband Cheated On Me With His Ex – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has come out to say that she was devastated after discovering her estranged husband, Maje Ayida impregnated his ex-girlfriend. She recently had her say on the latest episode of her YouTube vlog series, Toke Moments, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, despite the emotional turmoil she was battling with at the time, she found solace in her work and insisted on doing her job despite being emotionally down.

Toke added that her job was the only certain thing in her life back then, so she had to preserve it.

Her words, “I think that [my job] was the only thing that I was sure of in my life. Every other thing that was familiar has failed. The world that I had built had crumbled. And the only thing I was sure of was my job.”

“I remember walking into the [radio] studio, and like 7 a.m., the World News goes on. And there is a call from the owner of the radio station, and he is like, “Everyone is talking about you; I don’t want to get into it, but people are thinking you would literally fall apart. I think you need to go home.”

“I learned to leave my feelings at the door and then pick them up when I am on my way home. So, once you walk into the studio, it’s not about you. It’s about the millions of people who are trying to make their ways work; they are the ones who are tuning in expecting to get entertained, informed, and on top of what is going in the world.”

