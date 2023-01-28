I Like Adventurous Rashford – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to shower praise on Marcus Rashford for doing crazy stuff in the final third. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, in his current mood and spirit, it is absolutely impossible to stop the England forward on the pitch.

Ten Hag added that he loves how adventurous Rashford has been in the final third in recent games.

His words, “In this mood and with this spirit, he (Rashford) is unstoppable. He can be creative in the final third, to do something in the final third; some crazy stuff, fantasy and adventure.”

“I’m not Harry Potter. It’s just confidence. Every player has to get his own confidence. You have to fight for this. Of course, me and my coaching staff bring structures, especially in the way of playing. We have given him some routines for what he needs to get into the right position but finally, it’s up to him to play.”