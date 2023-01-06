I Lost My Virginity To An Older Woman – Prince Harry

Royal blood, Prince Harry has come out to open up about losing his virginity during his early years. He recently revealed that he lost it to an older woman in a field behind a busy pub, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his mature lover liked macho horses and treated him like a young stallion, and he even confessed everything to one of the Royal Family’s bodyguards who paid him a visit.

Prince Harry added that he is certain someone saw them do it and this made him regret sleeping with her in the field.

His words, “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion.”

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”