I Need To Adjust My Lifestyle To Protect My Brain Health – Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood actor, Chris Hemsworth has come out to reveal that he has a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he just found out that has a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease than the general population after undergoing extensive bloodwork during an episode in a recent series.

He added that a specialist doctor, Peter Attia told him that he has two copies of APOE4, and it is the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s disease.

His words, “The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I’ve experienced or my wife, my kids, this is probably my biggest fear.”

“It very quickly became another wonderful motivation to make some changes and arm myself with all the tools to live a healthier, better life.”

“I think any of the motivations for living better can come in many shapes and forms. Whatever I’m going to do now to protect my brain health will benefit every other aspect of my health and wellbeing.”

