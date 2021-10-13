I Needed To Know If Messi Was Open To Idea Of Joining Atletico Madrid – Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has come out to say that he asked Luis Suarez to contact Messi to join the club. He recently revealed that he only needed to know if the Argentine was willing to make the switch.

According to him, the plot only lasted three hours, however, because PSG already had their hearts set on signing him.

Diego Simeone added that it is quite sad that he might never have the chance to coach Messi again.

His words, “I didn’t call Leo, but I did call Luis, to ask him how Messi was doing, whether he fancied it and whether there was the slightest chance of him coming to Atlético.”

“It was something that lasted three hours, because PSG already had their hearts set on signing him.”

“So the chance to work with Messi has never come up. He was always at Barca [before joining PSG], I’ve been at Atletico and we didn’t coincide as players in the Argentina national team.”

“If you ask me where Messi has to play, I’ll say in a team that wants to win,”

“In a team that knows what it needs to do to win. It doesn’t matter what position he plays; what matters is that the team is set up to win.”

“Don’t think about him, think about the team.”

“No, nothing at all; it was like watching a plane go by in the sky.”