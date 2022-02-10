I Never Confirmed That I Would Be Super Eagles Next Manager – Jose Peseiro

Ex Porto manager, Peseiro has come out to reveal why talks to coach the Super Eagles collapsed. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, discussions to take over as manager of the Nigerian national team broke down due to financial questions and clauses in the proposed contract.

Peseiro added that he never confirmed the news that he would be the next permanent manager because nothing was finalized yet.

His words, “After several weeks of negotiations, during which there was news from the Nigerian Football Federation, that I would be the coach of their team, from the end of Afcon 2021, a fact that I never confirmed, and these did not materialize due to disagreement regarding contrarian clauses and financial matters.”