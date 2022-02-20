I Never Knew Leeds United Was A MUFC Rival – Rangnick

Manchester United legend, Ralf Rangnick has come out to say that he didn’t know about the club’s rivalry with Leeds until one week ago. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his players are already used to playing against supporters that don’t like them that much so he expects them to cope pretty well in the game.

Ralf added that now he knows it is one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League and he’ll always treat it as such.

His words, “Well I’m prepared yes, but it’s not so important if I’m prepared, it is more important that the players are.”

“I’m sure they are. We have a high level of experience in the team, and it won’t be the first time that they have a sold-out stadium against a team where the supporters don’t like us that much.”

“I didn’t know until a week ago that this is one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League, I thought it would rather be Liverpool or Manchester City, but that doesn’t matter.”

“For us, it is an important game for both teams, Leeds need points in the relegation battle, and we need points in the race for the fourth place.”