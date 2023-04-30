I Never Sent My N*de Videos To My Blackmailer – Empress Njamah

Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has come out to deny sending her bedroom videos to her ex-fiancé, Josh Wade. She recently shared this while responding to a fan who faulted her for sending intimate videos of herself to her ex-lover, who turned out to be a blackmailer.

According to her, she never sent those videos to her ex-lover, and he actually took the videos without her knowledge to blackmail her.

The follower wrote, “Congratulations, ma, but even me wey no get sense no dey gree do video without anything send give anybody some go even promise you money but who knows even the man use juju we can’t tell rejoice while he’s crying just as you was crying when he was rejoicing congrats once again.”

Empress responded, “Point of correction: I never sent such videos; he takes videos unaware to blackmail his victims, so please know this; it’s his trade. You don’t expect people to bathe in clothes, do you?”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.