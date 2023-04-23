Liverpool Was Not Perfect Vs Nottingham Forest — Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that things have definitely changed at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he cannot remember the last time his boys won 2 matches in a row, and even the performance vs Forest was not perfect, he is pleased with the victory.

Klopp added that he saw a lot of top counter-pressing from his team in the game, and he wants more of that.

His words, “When was the last time? Two wins in a row. Does anybody know?”

“Things have changed,”

“How we defend is much better, ball-orientated and being compact.”

“I saw a lot of top counter-pressing today. That, for us, is super important. We are much clearer in that department. It feels like it changed.”

“If you are solid, aggressive and positive in your defending, you can build on that.”

“For me, it is the first time this season we have that. Late, but hopefully not too late.”

“The boys are not silly. They know we were not perfect but they are really happy because we got three super important points.”

“I think things have changed but for consistency we have to keep going.”