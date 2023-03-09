I Never Want To Quit Smoking – Naira Marley

Popular singer, Naira Marley has come out to say that he hopes not to experience anything that would make him quit smoking. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.
Naira simply wrote, “God please don’t let me see what will make me leave smoking. Amen.”
WOW.
