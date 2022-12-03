I Sometimes Wish I Experienced Life In The Four Walls Of A University – Bisola Aiyeola

Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola has come out to reveal that she sometimes regrets not having a university degree. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, even though it is still almost impossible to believe that she dropped out of university, she definitely feels like she missed out on a major part of life by not having a degree.

Bisola added that she wishes she experienced for herself what it feels like to be in the four walls of the university, but she is still grateful for how her life turned out.

Her words, “Till date, I still fill funny about not going to school, I feel like I missed out on a major part in life cos sometimes in gatherings when people talk about a school experience, I feel left out.”

“I wish I experienced for myself what it feels like to be in the four walls of the university but I feel good cos I have friends who have 2 or 3 degrees but are feeding today from their talent and skills and not using the degrees to fend for themselves of achieving their dreams.”

“I am okay talking about it now because God has blessed me, I don’t dwell on it. I feel blessed for where I am today and if I probably went to school, I will probably not be in the entertainment world today.”

WOW.

