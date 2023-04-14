I Started Missing Tonto Dikeh 3 Months After We Fell Out – Bobrisky

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has come out to say that he regrets falling out with his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh. He recently revealed this in an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Tonto Dikeh is like his sister, and he started missing her only 3 months after their fallout.

Bobrisky added that it is normal since the actress was the only person who stood by him before he got so famous.

“I miss it so much Tonto is like my sister. After we fell out, two or three months, I started missing her because she is always there for me. One of the reasons why I miss the friendship is because before I became so famous, she was the only person that was there. She does not judge, she does not care. She goes all out.”

