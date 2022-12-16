I Still Don’t Have Full Information On The Reason For The Stampede At My Concert – Asake

Popular singer, Asake has come out to issue a statement following a stampede at his London show which left 4 people critically injured. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his heart is with those who were injured last night and he is currently in the process of reaching out to victims of the stampede.

Asake added that he does not have the full brief from the venue management as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy.

His words, “My heart is with those were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort.”

“I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.”

“For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am so sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London.”

“I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit.”