I Train With An Empty Stomach Most Times – Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid midfielder, Marcos Llorente has come out to speak about the lifestyle that has made him the player he is. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t eat breakfast at all, he eats lunch at 2 p.m, dinner at 9 p.m, and most times he even trains with an empty stomach.

Marcos added that eating for him as a footballer is always according to what his body wants.

His words, “I don’t eat breakfast.”

“I eat lunch at 2 p.m., dinner at 9 p.m. Two meals a day. I train without having eaten.”

“The other day, coming back from Manchester [after Atletico’s 1-0 Champions League round-of-16 win at Old Trafford on March 15], we had dinner there after the game,”

“We caught the plane, I got home at 6 a.m., went to bed, woke up at 1 p.m. and didn’t eat anything until dinnertime. That’s 24 hours without eating. Because that’s what my body wanted.”

“Lunch is something bigger. Dinner is lighter, a vegetable soup or a salad,”

“It depends what my body wants. I listen to it. If I’m hungry, I’ll eat.”

“Since I was little, I’ve had a good diet and I’ve slept well,”

“I’ve spoken to teammates who didn’t believe in it, and when they started to look after themselves they noticed a massive difference.”

“Four or five years ago, they thought it was strange. But over time they’ve all realised it’s worth it. Nowadays a lot of footballers look after themselves.”