I Used To Be A Very Godly Wife – Afrocandy

Popular Nigerian porn star, Afrocandy has come out to share throwback photos of when she was still a good wife. She recently revealed that the photos were taken around 2002 after visiting a friend after a church service, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she used to be a very good wife who went to church regularly, and she discovered the old photo when she was going through family albums.

Her words, “Going through family albums now and found these Major #tbt damn I was being a good wife then, had gone to Church at at Leo’s Catholic Church Ikeja Lagos and later went to visit my friend Isabella at Opebi after service then took these pictures, I think it was 2002 or so chai #afrocandy na wah o! More coming once I sort my hackers problem out.”

WOW.