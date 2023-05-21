I Want Nigerians To Say A Prayer For My Baby Girl – Hauwa Indimi

Hauwa Indimi, the daughter of Maiduguri billionaire, Mohammed Indimi has welcomed her second child with her husband. She recently announced her baby girl with Mohammed Yar’Adua, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Her words, “Alhamdulillah, we were blessed with a baby girl a few days ago. Please say a prayer for our perfect little lady. Masha Allah. Allahumma barik.”

