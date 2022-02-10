I Want To Always Start For Arsenal – Elneny

Arsenal midfielder, Mohamed Elneny has come out to reveal what will make him leave the club immediately. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he always wants to be in his club’s starting eleven, and if he ever sees that his quality is too low compared to those playing regularly, he’ll quit asap.

Elneny added that he has a dream to thrive with the Gunners and he doesn’t intend to give it up.

His words, “I have a dream and I will not give it up.”

“This question is also asked by people very close to me. My answer is: ‘I have a dream and I will achieve it, I see myself able to be in the starting 11, but if I saw that the difference between me and my colleagues in Arsenal was too big, I would leave immediately, I’m not stubborn’.”

On why he left Beskitas, “When [Unai] Emery was the coach, I left for Besiktas due to the feeling that the coach wouldn’t give me a chance,”

“After my loan to Besiktas, Arsenal contacted me with very clear words that I was out of [Mikel] Arteta’s plans, I agreed with my agent on that, but I had to start training with Arsenal until I found a new club.”

“After a while, I played many friendly games and scored a goal from the pitch’s centre, Arteta began to rethink. I scored in the next friendly game, another goal, then the Liverpool game came and we won the title [the Community Shield]. Arteta told me, ‘You were out of my squad, but now you are one of the important players for me’.”

“I talked to the club before the season and in January about my position in the squad and if I have to leave the club but Arteta rejected that.”