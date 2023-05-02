I Want To Bring Back The Good Feeling At Chelsea – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to admit that his squad is clearly low on confidence and performance. This is coming after suffering five successive defeats as manager, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, during the time he has been at the club, he can see that the players are not as confident as they should, so his job is to raise the levels through hard work and talent.

Lampard added that he plans to bring back the good feeling that Chelsea has been used to for many years.

His words, “They’re low on confidence and low on performance. I’ve been here in periods where confidence is low. In history we managed to get it back through hard work, level of the squad, we changed managers a lot. It’s different now in terms of the modern player and what expectations are. You shouldn’t be talking about team confidence but it’s clearly an issue at the minute.”

“Absolutely. I came in with my eyes wide open. We’re trying to bring back good feeling. I’m very proud to manage the club and I enjoy doing my job. Reality of football is your career won’t be full of successes. You can’t always control results but you can control the work.”